Oct 4 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Michigan State Hospital Finance Authority's 2006A, and 2009 bonds issued for Henry Ford Health System, Michigan, to negative from stable, citing weaker financial performance.

S&P said the revision reflect the view that "significantly softer financial performance thus far in fiscal 2012 and a balance sheet that, because of some recent strategic spending activity, leaves very little financial flexibility for the rating."