By Charmian Kok and Stephen Aldred
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Oct 25 U.S. private equity
firm KKR is seeing a "real opportunity" to invest in
Spain's real estate and financial services in the wake of the
country's debt crisis, said its co-founder Henry Kravis.
"We are not in any way writing off Europe. In fact, we are
putting money to work there," Kravis said at a press conference
in Singapore on Thursday.
Kravis, who co-founded KKR & Co LP in 1976 with his cousin
George Roberts and colleague Jerry Kohlberg, was in Singapore to
open the firm's new office there - its seventh in Asia since
entering the region in 2005.
While KKR's new home in Asia underscores the growing
investor interest in Southeast Asia, the legendary leveraged
buyout pioneer spent a good part of the press conference
discussing Europe, specifically, Spain.
Kravis said the country's financial system was broken and
most banks are unable to lend to small and mid-sized companies,
with KKR eyeing companies in the financial, hotel, leisure and
real estate sectors.
KKR's move into Singapore comes at a time when regional
funds are growing and deal volumes are falling.
The U.S. private equity firm has invested more than $1
billion in Southeast Asia, ploughing money into companies such
as Singapore's MMI Holdings and Vietnam's Masan Consumer Corp.
KKR expects to exceed that amount in the next five years, said
Ming Lu, head of KKR's Southeast Asia team.
He said financial services, consumer and parts of the
resources sector such as palm oil were attractive.
FUND RAISING
KKR is raising $6 billion for its second Asia private equity
fund, which would be the largest such fund ever devoted to the
region.
It has already raised about $4 billion for the Asia fund,
sources with knowledge of the fundraising said, declining to be
identified because the information is private.
Competition among local and global investment firms is
rising in Asia.
In Southeast Asia, Blackstone Group and General
Atlantic are also opening Singapore offices, while Warburg
Pincus and Bain Capital are hunting for executives to
build teams to invest in the region's fast-growing economies.
But with deal volumes falling and an average equity
investment per deal in Asia of around $40 million, according to
an industry estimate, investors in private equity firms are
concerned.
Private equity M&A deals in the Asia-Pacific region fell 17
percent in the first nine months to $22 billion from a year
earlier, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The drop came as regional markets declined, forcing buyers
to wait out the storm and sellers to wait for better valuations.
Investors are worried that managers will end up either
overpaying in order to put a large pool of money to use, or will
be unable to put the entire amount to use given the relatively
small deal sizes.
Some investors, however, point out that corporates are in
great need of capital across Asia, and the time will come when
private equity cash will increasingly fill that void.
Asia now has $139 billion in so-called dry powder, or
uninvested capital, with another $130 billion in new funds
currently being raised for investments, according to
Singapore-based data provider Preqin.
Preqin estimates that around $10 billion is being raised
through Indonesia-focused funds alone.
Kravis's visit to Asia coincides with a similar trip by
rival Stephen Schwarzman, CEO and co-founder of Blackstone Group
LP, who is hosting a press conference at his firm's Hong
Kong office on Friday.