(Corrects headline, paragraph 1 to say deal value was not disclosed)

April 11 Healthcare products distributor Henry Schein Inc said it will buy privately held Dutch company AUV Veterinary Services BV for an undisclosed amount to enter the Dutch and Belgian animal health markets.

The deal, which is expected to close later this quarter, will slightly dilute 2012 earnings, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)