Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Terms of the deal were not disclosed
* Expects deal to slightly hurt 2012 earnings
April 11 Healthcare products distributor Henry Schein Inc said it will buy AUV Veterinary Services BV for an undisclosed amount to enter the Dutch and Belgian animal health markets.
AUV Veterinary Services, the veterinary distribution business of privately held AUV Group, reported sales of $270.4 million (194.2 million euros) in 2011.
The deal, which is expected to close later this quarter, will slightly dilute 2012 earnings, Henry Schein said in a statement.
"This important addition will further our Pan-European strategy of providing animal health practitioners across the continent...," Henry Schein chief executive Stanley Bergman said in a statement.
Shares of Melville, New York-based Henry Schein closed at $73.79 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."