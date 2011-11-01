* Sees 2012 EPS $4.25-$4.34 vs est $4.40
* Shares fall 8 pct
* Q3 EPS $0.99 vs est $1.01
* Q3 revenue up 11 pct at $2.11 bln vs est $2.06 bln
* Reaffirms FY11 EPS of $3.92-$3.98
Nov 1 Henry Schein Inc forecast 2012
earnings below market estimates, reflecting an uncertain
economic climate in Europe and to a lesser extent in the United
States, sending the healthcare products distributor's shares
down 8 percent.
"It's not that Europe is in trouble by any means. It's just
we want to be a little bit more cautious there," Chief Executive
Stanley Bergman said on a conference call with analysts.
The company, which distributes diagnostic kits, surgical
tools and X-ray equipment in North America and Europe, expects
fiscal 2012 earnings of $4.25-$4.34 a share.
Analysts on average were expecting $4.40 a share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the third quarter, the company's earnings of 99 cents
per share fell short of analysts' estimates of $1.01 a share.
"The weaker economic backdrop experienced over the summer
appears to have pressured margins in the current period, as did
a year-over-year decline in high margin flu shipments," A.J.
Rice, an analyst at Susquehanna Financial Group, said in a note.
During the quarter, the company's distribution of seasonal
influenza vaccine fell 12 percent to 9.9 million doses.
Revenue for the quarter rose 11.5 percent to $2.11 billion,
while analysts had expected $2.06 billion.
On the company's outlook for 2012, analyst Rice said the
economy appeared to have driven the management to take a
somewhat more cautious view, than is embedded in current
consensus expectations.
Shares of the Melville, New York-based company were down 7
percent at $64.42 in afternoon trade on Nasdaq. They had touched
a near two-week low of $63.69 earlier in the day.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)