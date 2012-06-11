* Hera, AcegasAps have 90 days exclusive talks

MILAN, June 11 Italy's second-biggest regional utility Hera has agreed to press ahead with talks to merge with smaller peer AcegasAps as it seeks to grow in the rich centre-north of the country.

In a joint statement on Monday, Bologna-based Hera and north east-focused AcegasAps said they had signed a letter of intent giving them 90 days for exclusive talks to reach an agreement on a tie-up, which would create a 1.3 billion-euro group.

The statement confirmed what the chairman of Hera's shareholding pact Daniele Manca had told Reuters earlier.

Italy's regional utilities are seeking to expand to allow them to better compete with larger energy players and to cope with fallout from a growing sovereign debt crisis.

Italy's biggest regional player A2A has said it is eager to create a large northern utility by federating a number of regional players along the lines of Germany's RWE.

"Hera is not that keen on creating an RWE because of governance issues. It's more geared towards smaller bolt-on mergers geographically close," a source close to the deal said.

Most of Italy's regional utilities are owned by local authorities loathe to cede power away from catchment areas.

Hera, Italy's biggest waste operator, has more than 180 publicy-owned shareholders.

"From an industrial point of view an expansion of the customer base in the rich north-eastern part of Italy could... be a good strategy for Hera," broker Kepler said in a note.

Hera, which has a market value of 1.1 billion euros compared with the 173 million euros of AcegasAps, posted sales in 2011 of more than 4 billion euros.

Hera shares closed down 1.92 percent while shares in AcegasAps were up 1.72 percent. Europe's utility index was down 0.67 percent. (Reporting By Giancarlo Navach and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by David Cowell)