Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Jan 7 Herantis Pharma Oyj :
* Initiates Phase II study with Cis-UCA Eye Drops in patients with Dry Eye Syndrome
* Study results expected in Q3 2015
* Aims to publish top-line data of Phase II study by Sept. 2015
* Previously estimated that top-line results would be announced by end of 2015
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.