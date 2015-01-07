Jan 7 Herantis Pharma Oyj :

* Initiates Phase II study with Cis-UCA Eye Drops in patients with Dry Eye Syndrome

* Study results expected in Q3 2015

* Aims to publish top-line data of Phase II study by Sept. 2015

* Previously estimated that top-line results would be announced by end of 2015