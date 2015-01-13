By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Jan 13 Two years after first accusing
the U.S.'s Herbalife Ltd of fraud, billionaire investor William
Ackman reiterated on Monday that he expects the nutrition
company's stock price to collapse to zero and said it would
happen within a year.
Ackman, who runs hedge fund Pershing Square Capital
Management LP (IPO-PERS.L), has been betting against Herbalife
shares since 2012, claiming the company is a pyramid
scheme - where new investors unwittingly fund the profits of
older investors. Regulators began investigating the company
early last year.
"It's an embarrassment to the country that this company
exists," he told reporters after speaking at a church gathering
in Chicago. He said the effective value of his bet is $1.2
billion.
Herbalife has become one of America's most closely watched
companies after Ackman and fellow billionaire Carl Icahn squared
off with enormous bets on its future, with Icahn betting on its
success. Icahn in November said he believed Herbalife's stock
was undervalued and that the company still had "a good business
model."
Herbalife has vehemently denied Ackman's allegations that
its business is a pyramid scheme. The company described his
church appearance as "the latest stunt in Ackman's ongoing
campaign to drive down our share price for profit."
Herbalife will fail because increased transparency about its
practices, due to scrutiny from Ackman and regulators, has made
it harder for the company to recruit distributors for its
products, Ackman said.
Herbalife's stock price closed at $32.73 on Monday after
dropping 52 percent last year.
Continued declines will motivate regulators to accelerate
their probes because it would be an "enormous embarrassment" for
them if Herbalife collapsed before the government shut it down,
Ackman said. If investigations heat up, the company's stock will
extend its losses, he predicted.
"I'd be surprised if it's not gone within a year," he said
about Herbalife.
Ackman said he has not yet made any money on his bet against
the company and projected he will rake in more than $1 billion
if the stock price drops to zero.
"We shorted it at $47 but because of option premium,
borrowing costs, dividends, investigative expenses, our break
even is around $31, $32," Ackman said. Shorting involves selling
borrowed shares to buy them back later at a lower price.
"We're just at the margin where every dollar starts to
become meaningful," he added.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek)