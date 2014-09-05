(Adds keyword slug)
By Jeffrey Dastin and Daina Beth Solomon
Sept 5 New York hedge fund manager William
Ackman says Herbalife is a pyramid scheme that exploits the
poor. He has taken a $1 billion bet against the company's stock
and spent millions on research to attack the nutritional
supplements seller, including making a video showing former
distributors who claim they were deceived and lost money trying
to sell its products.
Yet a visit to some of the clubs that have been set up to
dispense the company's shakes, teas and other items, largely to
the Hispanic community in the U.S., shows that it has fans.
These are consumers who stress their health has improved and
distributors who are thankful to have the opportunity to run
their own businesses.
In conversations at 10 such clubs that Reuters reporters
visited in recent weeks in the Los Angeles area, New York and
Newark, New Jersey, more than 20 people said they had lost a
substantial amount of weight while consuming Herbalife products.
These claims could not be verified by Reuters but if true the
comments cast a favorable light on Herbalife's products,
especially as Hispanics suffer from higher rates of obesity than
the overall U.S. population.
While some of the people running the clubs were struggling
to make ends meet, most were optimistic about being distributors
of the products. In particular, women with children said they
were pleased with flexible hours and the opportunity to bring
their kids to work when necessary.
Two customers sipping shakes in a club in Boyle Heights on
the east side of Los Angeles, Silvia Lopez and Ana Montenegro,
were typical of those who swear by the products.
"When I met her, her stomach was up to here," Lopez said,
holding a hand over Montenegro's belly. "And I said, 'Let's go.
We can do it.'"
"She lost 30 pounds!" Lopez said.
"Forty," Montenegro corrected her. Both said they have no
interest in selling Herbalife products, just consuming them.
Ruth Lozano, 41, who also runs a club in Boyle Heights,
claims that she dropped eight sizes through use of Herbalife
products and her cholesterol levels dropped.
And Angel Perez, a 29-year-old daughter of Mexican
immigrants, says she makes a "decent, honest living" selling
Herbalife products, earning about $3,000 to $4,000 per month.
Her club in Inglewood, just west of Los Angeles, encourages a
friendly, cafe-like environment, with monthly weight-loss
challenges.
She resents the attacks from Ackman. "I am not a poor,
dumb, Hispanic person, and I am not trying to take advantage of
people," she said. "I find that insulting. I'm trying to help
our community."
SATURATION WARNING
Herbalife recommends that those seeking to lose weight
replace two of their three meals each day with shakes, which are
made with a powder that contains protein and vitamins that is
then mixed with soy or nonfat milk and some other ingredients
depending on the flavor desired.
Some doctors allied with Herbalife back the company's diet
claims. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, though, has not
evaluated those claims.
Ackman's main line of attack has not been about the quality
of the products and whether they work in controlling weight or
improving health. Instead, he has argued that the whole
Herbalife system is a pyramid scheme that won't survive - that
it is based on recruiting new distributors to pay existing
distributors (their incomes are based on their own sales and on
the sales of those they recruit) and that the market will get
saturated as more clubs are established often very near existing
ones.
His team has produced a video in which a series of former
Herbalife distributors say they spent thousands of dollars on
Herbalife products and training but ended up with losses and
products they couldn't sell. "These are pretend businesses,"
said David Klafter, senior counsel at Ackman's Pershing Square
Capital Management. The hedge fund estimates that sellers on
average lose about $12,000 per year once rent for the clubs is
taken into account.
Partly as a result of lobbying by Ackman, there are a series
of federal and state investigations into whether Herbalife is a
pyramid scheme and related questions. It is unclear what the
precise details of those probes are, and it is not clear whether
they will lead to any action against Herbalife and how serious
any such action could be.
Herbalife and its supporters argue that it is a legitimate
multi-level marketing company that has been growing now for 34
years, sells products that are in demand, and helps many of its
3.7 million distributors worldwide to make a living. "The
overwhelming majority of our consumers and members have been
satisfied with their Herbalife experiences," a company spokesman
said.
SOME COMPLAINTS
On the visits to the clubs in the U.S. there were a minority
of distributors who were skeptical about the business they had
gotten into.
One distributor in South Los Angeles says she spends about
$1,200 a month on Herbalife products but only earns enough to
help pay the rent at her exercise studio.
An 18-year-old Guatemalan-born mother who would only give
her name as Mary currently works up to half a day for no pay at
a club in Newark, though she does get free shakes. She has also
paid a $110 registration fee to become a member and is taking
classes to learn more about the product as she wants to become a
distributor.
Some of the distributors interviewed said they made a good
living.
One 27-year-old, who only gave his name as Alex, pulled out
a wad of cash in one club in the Bronx to illustrate how well he
claimed to be doing.
The clubs vary from relatively sophisticated exercise
studios that sell and distribute Herbalife products to very
basic rooms with just a dozen chairs in a circle to encourage
customers to relax and socialize, sometimes watching
Spanish-language soap operas while looking after their kids.
John Hempton, an Australian hedge fund manager, who says he
owns the stock and has visited Herbalife clubs in Australia and
the U.S., sees the clubs creating a sense of community. "The
product is real, and it fulfills a fairly real human need. It is
a support group for weight loss," he recently told Reuters.
Still, some distributors warn it clearly isn't an occupation
for everyone. Delmy Ruiz says she makes a couple of thousand
dollars a month selling Herbalife out of a club in Canoga Park
in the San Fernando Valley but the 64-year-old's attempt to get
her son to do the same failed. "He did what I did step by step,
but he didn't make it," said Ruiz, adding that his heart wasn't
in it. "You don't work, you don't get paid."
(Additional reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston and
Anjuli Athavaley in New York; Editing by Christian Plumb and
Martin Howell)