BOSTON, June 26 Hedge fund manager William Ackman, who has made a $1 billion bet against Herbalife Ltd , on Friday asked the company's chief executive officer to release a video and say why he told an audience years ago that participating in Herbalife was a "lottery ticket."

A lawyer for Ackman sent the letter to Herbalife CEO Michael Johnson after the New York Post reported that a 10-year-old video has surfaced in which Johnson spoke about the company's business practices. (bit.ly/1IB9XXZ)

"We urge that you release the 71-minute video," the letter said. "You are quoted admitting that participation in Herbalife is a 'lottery ticket' and that some distributors have made 'false promises, claims, in hopes for product, for money, for recruiting, for customers, for pyramiding.'"

David Klafter, the lawyer for Ackman who signed the letter, asked Johnson to "explain the facts which led you to make those admissions."

A Herbalife spokesman declined to comment.

A spokesman for Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management hedge fund declined to comment beyond what was in the letter.

The billionaire hedge fund manager has been waging a battle for 2-1/2 years now against the nutrition and weight loss company, saying it runs a pyramid scheme that pays members more for recruiting new members than for selling the company's products. Herbalife has steadfastly denied those allegations.

This year, Herbalife's stock has climbed 43 percent, weighing on the performance of Ackman's $20 billion hedge fund, which has returned 6.3 percent this year.

Earlier this year, Herbalife said the U.S. Justice Department had sought information from the company, certain of its members and others about its business practices.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Leslie Adler)