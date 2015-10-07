BOSTON/NEW YORK Oct 7 Shares in nutrition
company Herbalife Ltd, which billionaire investor
William Ackman has accused of being a fraud, fell 7.5 percent on
Wednesday, feeling the pressure from rival cosmetics maker Nu
Skin's cut to sales forecasts.
Nu Skin Enterprises Inc shares tumbled 25.7 percent
after the company said it expects third quarter revenue of $570
million to $573 million, down from an earlier projection of $620
million. Two investors in Herbalife said that Nu Skin's troubles
were directly related to Herbalife's stock price decline on
Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Ackman, who has bet $1 billion that Herbalife's
shares will fall after accusing the company of running a pyramid
scheme, said that he had more information on Herbalife when
asked about it by a reporter at a conference sponsored by
Bloomberg. Herbalife denies running a pyramid scheme where
members make more money by bringing in new members than selling
the actual product.
"Lots of new stuff, none I can report," Ackman said in
response to a question whether there was something new to say
about the company. He was speaking after Tuesday's market close.
A spokesman for Herbalife had no comment. A spokesman for
Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings had no comment.
During his nearly three-year campaign against Herbalife,
Ackman has made several long presentations that detailed the
company's shortcomings. Several times the Herbalife share price
went up when Ackman spoke.
Pershing Square Holdings has faced a few difficult weeks as
Valeant, one big holding, saw its share price tumble amid
questions of price hikes. Also Platform Specialty Products,
another big holding, cut its outlook, sending its stock price
down 10 percent on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Edward Krudy; Editing by
Frances Kerry)