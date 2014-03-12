By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, March 11 Hedge fund manager William
Ackman renewed his attack on Herbalife on Tuesday and said he
has evidence the U.S.-based nutrition and weight loss company is
breaking direct-selling laws in China, its fastest growing
market.
Ackman, who has placed a $1 billion short bet against
Herbalife, said the company was making recruits pay an entry fee
and letting distributors recruit new members, activities he said
were illegal in China. He also said the company is disguising
its sales to distributors as hourly consulting fees.
Herbalife said it follows local laws. Chinese regulators
have yet to comment on the matter but direct sales models have
recently come under fire in China, where authorities launched a
probe in January into Herbalife's rival NU Skin Enterprises Inc
after state media reported that it brainwashed its
members.
In a telephone presentation which lasted more than two hours
and drew some 300 listeners, Ackman said the findings were a
first step towards bringing his concerns about Herbalife to the
attention of Chinese officials.
Ackman, who heads Pershing Square Capital Management, hired
research firm OTG to collect the evidence through interviews
with Herbalife distributors in China. He was joined on the
conference call by one of his lawyers, David Klafter, who said
Herbalife is violating Chinese law.
"My understanding of the facts and law in China is yes, they
are violating both civil and criminal law," Klafter said on the
conference call.
Legal experts in China, however, say laws governing direct
selling are unclear and enforcement is often lax, which makes
any tough regulatory action against Herbalife unlikely.
Some Chinese laws allow direct selling under limited
conditions, while others ban so-called pyramid selling, when
members make more money recruiting new members than selling the
actual product.
"These firms are operating in a regulatory grey area in
China, which gives less protection because you've got an
uncertainty hanging over it," said Ben Wootliff, Hong Kong-based
general manager for global risk consultancy Control Risks.
"The law in China says one thing, if it's actually enforced
is a completely different thing."
Corey Lindley, chief cfinancial officer at direct sales firm
dTERRA and a former NU Skin executive in China, also said the
regulator was unlikely to take strong action against Herbalife
any time soon.
"I don't doubt that because of all of this attention there
will be some modest movement of some sort with the regulators
just trying to be responsive to all of this, but I don't think
it will be material at all," Lindley told Reuters.
Herbalife said sales in China rose more than 120 percent in
the fourth quarter of 2013, the fastest of any region worldwide,
contributing about 10 percent to global sales last year. The
company has 200,000 sales representatives in the country and
uses a "unique marketing program" to meet Chinese regulations,
it said in its latest annual report.
Herbalife has said it remains confident in its business in
China and said it is in compliance with local laws.
IN THE SPOTLIGHT
Ackman publically accused Herbalife of running a pyramid
scheme in December 2012 when he unveiled his $1 billion short
position in the company's shares. So far he has lost money on
the bet as rivals such as Carl Icahn took the other side.
The company says its business is not a pyramid scheme.
Despite the paper losses, Ackman has said that he has found
fresh evidence nearly daily that is convincing him to stick by
his original bet. If Herbalife ceased to exist right now he
would make a few billion dollars, he said.
But there is no sign yet that Herbalife is near collapse,
particularly since no regulator has yet commented publicly about
its intentions in spite of heavy lobbying from Ackman.
During the conference call, many participants asked why
there are virtually no public stories about people who have lost
their life savings on investments in Herbalife.
Ackman said civil rights groups have identified over 1,000
victims and that this firm has found roughly 200 victims. But he
said many victims are reluctant to go public because they do not
realize they have been cheated or are embarrassed about it. Also
"a lot of Latino victims are undocumented and the last thing
they will do is complain to the government," Ackman said.
Fresh media attention, including a front page article in the
New York Times on Monday, should help galvanize regulators into
reviewing the matter, he said.
Herbalife's share price closed down 1.16 percent at $65.39.