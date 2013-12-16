BRIEF-Shell divests oil sands for net consideration of $7.25 bln
* Royal dutch shell: divests oil sands for net consideration of $7.25 billion
Dec 16 Herbalife Ltd
* Carl icahn: 'certainly happy' about completed herbalife re-audited results-cnbc
* Icahn: 'as a shareholder i think this company is undervalued, as i've said for a long time'-cnbc
* Marathon Oil announces $2.5 billion Canadian Oil Sands divestiture and $1.1 billion Permian basin acquisition
* Court proceedings begin for Samsung chief Jay Y. Lee's trial