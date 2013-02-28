BRIEF-Terex announces board appointment
* Terex Corp says hepler is currently a partner at Marcato Capital Management L.P. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Feb 28 Herbalife Ltd : * Shares were up 5.6 percent, gaining after it said will increase the size of its board of directors
* Terex Corp says hepler is currently a partner at Marcato Capital Management L.P. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Inspired entertainment - expects to begin to deploy its virtual sports products in greece, following opap's reiteration of agreement announced in sept 2016
* Penntex Midstream Partners, Lp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results