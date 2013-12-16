BRIEF-Shell divests oil sands for net consideration of $7.25 bln
* Royal dutch shell: divests oil sands for net consideration of $7.25 billion
NEW YORK Dec 16 Herbalife Ltd : * Shares resume trading, up 7.4 percent versus up 3.4 percent before trading
halt
* Marathon Oil announces $2.5 billion Canadian Oil Sands divestiture and $1.1 billion Permian basin acquisition
* Court proceedings begin for Samsung chief Jay Y. Lee's trial