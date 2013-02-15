Feb 15 The controversy surrounding Herbalife Ltd
should not prevent a willing buyer for the company from
being able to finance a takeover, billionaire investor Carl
Icahn told CNBC on Friday.
Icahn declined to comment on whether his firm, Icahn
Enterprises LP, would launch a tender offer for shares
of the weight loss products company, a day after revealing a 13
percent ownership stake and a desire to explore strategic
options for Herbalife.
The famed corporate raider did say that financing a takeover
would not be a problem.
"I think we would definitely get capital if we needed it,"
Icahn told the business news station. "You can imagine I've had
calls from a number of investment bankers and people with
capital. We have capital ourselves."
Icahn has positioned himself against rival investor Bill
Ackman, who has shorted Herbalife stock and said he sees the
share price going to zero.
Icahn said he did not think a private equity firm would be
needed in a deal for the company, which Ackman has called "a
pyramid scheme."
"I don't think you need a private equity firm for this,"
Icahn said.
Herbalife shares were up $2.90, or 7.6 percent, at $41.17 on
the New York Stock Exchange.