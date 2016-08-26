Aug 26 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn was
lately in talks to sell his stake in nutritional supplement
maker Herbalife Ltd to a group that includes hedge fund
manager Bill Ackman, the Wall Street Journal reported citing
people familiar with the matter.
Investment bank Jefferies Group has been on the hunt for
about a month to find buyers for Icahn's stake in Herbalife, the
Journal reported. on.wsj.com/2bMkIA0
Jefferies and Herbalife were not immediately available for
comment outside regular business hours.
Icahn has reported an 18.32 percent stake in the Los
Angeles-based company as of July 15, according to an SEC filing.
Reuters could not immediately reach Carl Icahn or Ackman for
comment on the matter.
Herbalife became a battleground for Icahn and Ackman, two of
the most outspoken U.S. investors, who became embroiled in a
public war of words over their opposing bets. Icahn famously
called the hedge fund manager a "liar" and a "crybaby" in a CNBC
interview in 2013. They have since made up.
(Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)