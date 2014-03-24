BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp says to offer mobile payments for Visa commercial cards
* To offer mobile payments for Visa commercial cards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 24 Herbalife Ltd, a nutritional products maker, said it would nominate three additional Carl Icahn designees to its board.
Herbalife, which is being investigated by the Federal Trade Commission, earlier this month postponed its annual shareholders' meeting to April 29 to continue discussions with Icahn about new board nominees.
Icahn, the company's biggest shareholder with a 16.8 percent stake, has supported Herbalife in its fight against billionaire investor William Ackman.
(Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* CEO John C. Lechleiter's 2016 total compensation was $18.4 million versus $16.6 million in 2015
* OncBioMune announces term sheet to acquire Norepinefrine from Teva Pharmaceuticals in Mexico