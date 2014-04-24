(Adds company comment, paragraphs 7-8)
WASHINGTON, April 23 Herbalife, a weight
loss and nutrition company being investigated for allegations
of running a pyramid scheme, disciplined hundreds of
distributors last year for making unsubstantiated medical claims
about its products, ABC News reported on Wednesday.
The network said the company disclosed the internal figures
after an ABC News investigation found what it called "numerous
examples of distributors boasting to potential customers that
the company's products helped treat maladies ranging from
diabetes to heart disease."
In one case, an ABC reporter posing as a customer caught a
Staten Island, New York, distributor on a hidden camera saying a
woman overcame a brain tumor after using Herbalife products, the
network said.
Asked by ABC in a televised report if Herbalife cured brain
tumors, Herbalife President Des Walsh said: "Absolutely not.
Frankly, I am appalled to hear you say this because what is
happening there is a complete and absolute violation of our
rules."
Asked if such incidents happened often, Walsh replied: "I do
not believe so."
"These instances ... are absolute aberrations... This is not
the Herbalife I know," he told the network.
ABC said that since the interview, Herbalife had told the
network it disciplined almost 600 distributors last year for
making such claims and stripped 12 of their distributorships.
A company spokesman said in a statement to Reuters that as
noted in the ABC News report Herbalife "is explicit with its
members that products are not intended to diagnose, treat,
prevent or cure any disease or medical condition, and under no
circumstances should there be any statements, advertising or
implications to the contrary."
"Enforcement of the rules of conduct is a top priority at
Herbalife," the statement added. "We have a compliance team of
over 300 people worldwide that monitors members' activity and
enforces Herbalife's rules."
Several civil rights groups say that Herbalife is a pyramid
scheme, which is a company that makes more money from signing up
recruits than from selling products or services to customers.
The company denies the allegations. High-profile investors
such as Carl Icahn, George Soros and Daniel Loeb have supported
Herbalife in the past by taking stakes.
The Federal Trade Commission, the FBI, New York State
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and Illinois Attorney General
Lisa Madigan have all started investigations into Herbalife.
Hedge fund manager William Ackman was the first to call
Herbalife a fraud. He placed a $1 billion bet against the
company in 2012.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Jan Paschal and Miral
Fahmy)