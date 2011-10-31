(Follows alerts)

* Q3 EPS $0.87 vs est $0.76

* Sees FY 2011 EPS $3.14-$3.18 vs est $3.08

* Sees FY 2012 EPS $3.25-$3.45 vs est $3.55

Oct 31 Herbalife Ltd posted better-than-expected quarterly results, but forecast an initial 2012 profit that could miss Wall Street expectations by a wide margin.

The company, which competes with the likes of Weight Watchers , Nutrisystem and Medifast Inc , said it expects 2012 profit of $3.25-$3.45 per share.

Analysts on an average are expecting earnings per share of $3.55, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Herbalife fell as much as 10 percent in volatile trading after the bell on Monday, after closing at $62.36 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)