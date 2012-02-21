* Q4 EPS $0.86 vs est. $0.73

* Q4 sales $884.6 mln vs est. $856.6 mln

* Sees Q1 EPS $0.76-$0.80 vs est. $0.78

* Sees 2012 EPS $3.40-$3.60 vs est. $3.49

Feb 21 Herbalife Ltd reported fourth-quarter results that beat market expectations helped by a double-digit volume growth in all of the regions it serves, prompting the company to raise its full-year outlook.

For the year, the company -- which sells weight-management, nutrition, and personal care products -- now expects to earn $3.40 to $3.60 a share on sales growth of 9-11 percent.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn $3.49 a share on sales of $3.75 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, the company earned $105.4 million, or 86 cents a share, compared with $86.3 million, or 69 cents, a year ago.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 73 cents in the quarter.

Sales at the company rose 20 percent to $884.6 million, also surpassing Wall Street's expectations of $856.6 million.

Shares of the Los Angeles-based company, which competes with Weight Watchers, Nutrisystem and Medifast , were up 3 percent in trading after the bell.

They closed at $62.46 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)