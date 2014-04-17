BOSTON, April 17 Illinois Attorney General Lisa
Madigan's office is investigating nutrition and weight loss
company Herbalife, her press secretary said on Thursday.
Madigan's office had been urged to look into the company
months ago by civil rights groups who claimed that the company
was a pyramid scheme targeting minorities. Hedge fund manager
William Ackman was the first to call Herbalife a fraud and
placed a $1 billion bet against the company in 2012. The company
denies the allegations.
Madigan's office joins the Federal Trade Commission and New
York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's office in probing the
company. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has reached out to
former Herbalife distributors and is probing their business
documents.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, editing by Richard
Valdmanis)