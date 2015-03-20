BRIEF-MGM to acquire full ownership of EPIX
* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Agreement for MGM to acquire 80.91% aggregate membership interests in EPIX held by Viacom, Paramount and Lionsgate
March 20 A Los Angeles court's recent dismissal of a lawsuit against Herbalife Ltd did not "exonerate or bless Herbalife's business practices," Bill Ackman's Pershing Square said in a statement on Friday.
"Despite Herbalife's misleading public suggestions, the court's decision did not address in any way whether Herbalife is an illegal pyramid scheme, nor did the Court exonerate or bless Herbalife's business practices," Pershing's statement said. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan and David Gaffen in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Baylin Technologies announces forthcoming retirement of CFO James Newell
* DXC Technology announces expanded alliance with Amazon Web Services