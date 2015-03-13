March 13 Billionaire investor William Ackman
said he had not been contacted by federal agencies investigating
possible manipulation of Herbalife Inc's stock.
Federal prosecutors and the Federal Bureau of Investigation
have interviewed people hired by Ackman for an investigation
on whether they made false statements about Herbalife's business
model to regulators, Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
Ackman confirmed that some people hired by Global Strategy
Group, a consultancy working for his Pershing Square Capital
Management LP, had received subpoenas from the Department of
Justice.
The investor said in a CNBC interview on Friday that he was
not worried about the investigation leading back to him.
Ackman also said he could not be certain if people working
for Global Strategy Group had not made false statements.
Ackman has been betting against Herbalife shares since 2012,
claiming the company is a pyramid scheme - where new investors
unwittingly fund the profits of older investors. Regulators
began investigating the company early last year.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)