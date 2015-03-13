(Adds Global Strategy Group statement, details, updates shares)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
March 13 Billionaire investor Bill Ackman said
some people hired by a consulting group working for his hedge
fund had received subpoenas from federal agencies investigating
possible manipulation of Herbalife Ltd's stock.
Herbalife's shares rose more than 15 percent after the Wall
Street Journal reported late on Thursday that federal
prosecutors and the FBI were probing whether false statements
were made in order to spur investigations into the company and
lower its stock price.
Ackman, whose hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management
LP is short on Herbalife's shares, said in a CNBC interview on
Friday that he could not be certain if people hired by Global
Strategy Group had made false statements to regulators.
Ackman has been betting against Herbalife's shares since
2012, claiming the company is a pyramid scheme - where new
investors unwittingly fund the profits of older investors.
The investor said in January that the effective value of his
bet on Herbalife was $1.2 billion.
Regulators began investigating the company early last year.
Since then the stock has fallen about 50 percent. More than a
third of the company's shares are held short, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Pershing Square said on Friday that neither Ackman nor the
fund had been contacted by federal agencies.
A Global Strategy Group spokesman said that the consultancy
was not a target of any investigation. "GSG has never made false
statements about Herbalife, nor do we believe anyone else has
either," he said.
Ackman reiterated his stance on the company.
"Herbalife is a pyramid scheme. It is a criminal
enterprise," Ackman told CNBC, adding that the company was yet
to dispute the charges made by Pershing Square.
Ackman said he was not worried about the investigation
leading back to him. "People guilty of crimes don't go on
network television the morning after a story appears in the Wall
Street Journal." (on.wsj.com/1L3Qw0J)
Herbalife said in a statement on Thursday that Ackman had
spent over $75 million on a "false and fabricated attack against
Herbalife ... to enrich himself."
Ackman said he had not spent more than $50 million in his
campaign against Herbalife.
The company's shares were up 8 pct at $35.84 in afternoon
trading. Pershing Square's Amsterdam-listed shares fell
3 percent.
(Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)