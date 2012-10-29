BERKSHIRE SAYS AVG PURCHASE PRICE OF SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO WAS NEARLY $40.67 PER SHARE -ANNUAL REPORT
Oct 29 Nutritional supplements seller Herbalife Ltd's quarterly results trumped Wall Street expectations as demand for its weight-loss products grew in emerging markets.
Herbalife, which expects obesity products and an aging population to spur growth, forecast 2013 full-year earnings in the range of $4.40 to $4.55 per share.
The network marketing company, also known for its personal care products, raised its 2012 earnings outlook for the second time in three months, to $3.99-$4.03 per share from previous forecast of $3.88-$3.98.
Analysts on average expect full-year adjusted profit of $3.97 per share on revenue of $4.01 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Third-quarter earnings rose to $117.8 million, or 1.04 per share, from 108.0 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.
Herbalife, which competes with Weight Watchers, Nutrisystem and Medifast Inc, said sales for the quarter rose 14 percent to $1 billion.
Analysts on average had expected the company to post earnings of $1.01 per share on revenue of $996.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders: