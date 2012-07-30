* Q2 EPS $1.10 vs est $0.96

* Revenue up 17 pct to $1.03 bln vs est $978.96 mln

* Raises FY 2012 to $3.88-$3.98 per share

* Shares up 6 pct in after market

July 30 Nutritional supplements marketer Herbalife Ltd's quarterly earnings surpassed Wall Street expectations for the ninth time in a row, driven by higher demand for its weight management products across China and other emerging markets.

Herbalife shares rose 6 percent in after-market trade. They closed at $51.69 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

In May, the company, which sells a range of products such as nutritional supplements and personal care items through a network of 2.7 million distributors, lost about a third of its value after short-seller David Einhorn questioned the composition of its distributor network.

The company later said 27 percent of its distributors bought products for their own use and 61 percent used the products personally and sold modest quantities to friends and family.

The remaining 12 percent signed up with the intention of seeking professional growth in the company's distributor hierarchy.

The Chinese market was the strongest for Herbalife in the second quarter with a 50 percent growth in sales. The company was recently granted eight more direct-selling licenses in China after tough regulatory laws in the region hindered its expansion plans.

Revenue from Asia Pacific was up 25 percent, making it the largest market for the company. Sales in Central America grew 17 percent.

Herbalife said products for obesity and an aging population will continue to be the catalyst for future growth.

The company raised its per-share earnings outlook for the year to between $3.88 and $3.98 from its previous forecast of $3.58-$3.74.

Second-quarter earnings rose to $133.4 million, or $1.10 per share, compared with $111.2 million, or 88 cents per share, a year ago.

Sales rose 17 percent to $1.03 billion for the quarter.

Analysts on average expected the company to post earnings of 96 cents on revenue of $978.96 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also won board approval for a new $1 billion share repurchase plan for the next 5 years. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)