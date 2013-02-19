* Fourth-quarter earnings $1.05/share vs est $1.03
* Fourth-quarter sales $1.06 bln vs est $1.05 bln
* Sees full-year earnings $4.45-$4.65/share vs est $4.64
Feb 19 Herbalife Ltd, the diet
supplements company that has become a battleground between Wall
Street titans William Ackman and Carl Icahn, raised its 2013
earnings forecast on Tuesday.
The forecast, however, excludes $10 million to $20 million
in legal and other costs related to Herbalife's response to
Ackman's allegations that the company was "a house of cards".
Ackman, who has taken a high-profile short position on the
stock, argued that the company is an unsustainable scheme
because distributors earn more than 10 times as much from
recruitment as they do by selling its products.
Icahn, however, revealed a 13 percent ownership stake last
week and a desire to explore strategic options for Herbalife.
The 32-year-old Herbalife, which sells products through a
network of independent distributors, raised its earnings
forecast to $4.45 to $4.65 per share for the full year, from
$4.40 to $4.55 per share. Analysts on average were expecting
$4.64 per share.
The forecast also excluded the impact of the devaluation of
the Venezuelan bolivar.
Shares of the company rose marginally to $39.81 in trading
after the bell on Tuesday. They closed at $39.74 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
The company's fourth-quarter income rose to $117.8 million,
or $1.05 per share, from $105.4 million, or 86 cents per share,
a year earlier.
Revenue rose about 20 percent to $1.06 billion, slightly
above Wall Street's expectations of $1.03 billion.
Sales in Asia Pacific, which is the largest revenue
generator for Herbalife, rose 19 percent to $295.2 million in
the quarter.