Nov 3 Herbalife Ltd, a maker of
weight-loss and nutritional products, reported a 92 percent fall
in quarterly profit as legal costs rose and the company wrote
down the value of Venezuelan assets.
Herbalife's shares fell 11.6 percent after-market on Monday.
The company, which strenuously denies claims by activist
investor Bill Ackman that it is a pyramid scheme, said net
income fell to $11.2 million, or 13 cents per share, in the
third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $141.9 million, or $1.32 per
share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 3.5 percent to $1.25 billion.
