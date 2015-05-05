(Adds details, background, share reaction)

May 5 Weight-loss and nutritional products maker Herbalife Ltd raised its full-year profit forecast, encouraged by growing sales in China, sending its shares soaring after-hours.

Herbalife, which has been accused by activist investor Bill Ackman of operating a pyramid scheme, also reported better-than-expected profit and sales.

The company's shares rose as much as 17 percent to $46.89 in trading after the bell on Tuesday.

Overall revenue fell 12.4 percent to $1.10 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, hurt by a strong dollar, but they rose nearly 21 percent to $164.2 million in China where the company has been improving its distribution network.

Herbalife's net income rose 5 percent to $78.2 million, or 92 cents per share, helped by lower selling, general and administrative cost.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.29 per share, above the average analyst estimate of $1.01, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales beat the average estimate of $1.08 billion.

Herbalife raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast to $4.30-$4.60 per share from $4.10-$4.50. Analysts on average expected $4.22 per share.

Ackman's allegations, denied by Herbalife, have resulted in investigations by the Federal Trade Commission, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice.

Ackman, who has taken a $1 billion short position against Herbalife, has said the company makes most of its money by recruiting new distributors rather than selling products.

Up to Tuesday's close, the company's stock had risen 6.3 percent since the start of the year. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)