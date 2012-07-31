* Expects higher ingredient costs in 2013
* Says remains cautious about growth in China
July 31 Herbalife Ltd said it expects to
incur higher raw material costs in 2013 due to the worst U.S.
drought in more than five decades even as strong growth in
emerging markets helped it post better-than-expected quarterly
results.
The fitness supplements marketer also said it is cautious
about its growth prospects in China, where its sales grew 50
percent in the second quarter.
"We remain cautious about expecting too much too soon from
(the China) market," Herbalife President Des Walsh said on the
earnings conference call with analysts, where well known
short-seller David Einhorn failed to make an appearance.
Queries from Einhorn on the company's distribution model had
dragged Herbalife shares down nearly a third in May. The stock
has since recovered slightly.
Shares of Herbalife, which have fallen 26 percent since the
company reported first-quarter results in April, rose as much as
9 percent on Tuesday, before falling back to $55.22 by the
afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.
The network marketing company has been trying to grow its
presence in China but has been hindered by uncertainty over the
direct-selling laws in the country, with each province requiring
a separate license.
In addition, with slowing domestic consumption in China, the
company said it was fine-tuning its "daily consumption model" to
tailor it to the local market.
In recent years, the company has been shifting to a model
through which distributors reach the same customers everyday
using strategies such as forming nutrition clubs. This helps
distributors establish long-term relationships with clients.
China, the second largest economy in the world, has been
experiencing slowing domestic consumption, forcing many
companies to lower their sales projections.
Herbalife also said it was concerned about an anticipated
rise in ingredient costs next year, especially those of soy, due
to the drought.
U.S. corn and soybean prices rose to record highs this month
on worries about worsening crop damage, as scorching
temperatures and a relentless drought baked crops in America's
heartland.
However, it said it would attempt to make up for these
increases by boosting manufacturing efficiency or through price
hikes.
Besides the rising prices and slowdown in China, Herbalife
also expects margins to be hit by a strong U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal)