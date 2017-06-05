BOSTON, June 5 Herbalife Ltd hired Rick Werber as its acting general counsel, a source familiar with the decision said on Monday.

Werber, who joined roughly a month ago, is taking over the position that had been held by Mark Friedman. Werber had previously worked at Rexall Sundown where Herbalife's new chief executive Rich Goudis had also worked, said the person who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chris Reese)