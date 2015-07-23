(Adds comment on timing of bankruptcy, support from creditors,
July 23 Hercules Offshore Inc, stung by
slumping demand for drilling services in older Gulf of Mexico
oilfields, said on Thursday it plans to file for creditor
protection in about three weeks and emerge several months later
with a restructured balance sheet.
The small company, which rents out jackup rigs to drill
shallow water wells that tend to yield less than giant deepwater
ones, has been struggling for months because of an oversupplied
rig market and slumping oil prices that have forced producers to
slash spending.
In November it cut 15 percent of its workforce, or 324 jobs,
and last month started talks with creditors for an orderly
bankruptcy filing.
Hercules said on Thursday it has support for the filing from
holders of over two thirds of its collective outstanding debt.
It added that the prepackaged process will reduce the time it
spends in bankruptcy protection, which it hopes to leave early
in the fourth quarter.
The company's balance sheet lists $266 million in current
assets and $1.35 billion in current liabilities.
Hercules shares were down 5.8 percent at 15.35 cents on
Thursday afternoon. It posted a second-quarter net loss of $88.3
million, compared with net income of $6.6 million in the same
period a year ago.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru;
Editing by Savio D'Souza, Terry Wade and Andrew Hay)