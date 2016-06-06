UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
June 6 Drilling contractor Hercules Offshore Inc filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday in a Delaware court, just six months after emerging from its first bankruptcy.
The Houston-based company listed assets in the range of $50 million-$100 million and liabilities in the range of $100 million-$500 million. (1.usa.gov/1VGX4WY)
Hercules first filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in August 2015 and emerged from it in November.
The rig contractor said last month it planned to file for bankruptcy after entering into a restructuring support agreement with some lenders, which will eventually allow it to place all its unsold assets into a wind-down vehicle until they can be sold.
Hercules said in February that it was considering strategic options, including selling itself. (Reporting by Bhanu Pratap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
TOKYO, Feb 4 A steering committee for Takata Corp has selected U.S.-based auto parts supplier Key Safety Systems as the final bidder to extend financial support for the Japanese air bag maker, three sources with knowledge of the process have told Reuters.
Feb 3 Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach for struggling retailer Macy's Inc, people familiar with the matter said, trying to push further into the U.S. market where it already owns the Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue chains.