Feb 27 Drilling contractor Hercules Offshore
Inc's shares fell as much as 33 percent to a record low
on Friday, a day after Deutsche Bank cut its price target on the
company's stock to $0.
State-owned oil company Saudi Aramco terminated its contract
for one of Hercules Offshore rigs on Thursday, prompting the
brokerage to downgrade the stock to 'sell' from 'buy'.
Rig operators are struggling to find work as oil producers
scale back spending and drilling activity in response to a near
50 percent fall in crude prices since June.
"With demand nearly non-existent and a steady stream of new
capacity entering the market, the prospect for recovery in the
short to intermediate term is bleak," Deutsche Bank analysts
wrote in a note to its clients.
The company is valued at $78.8 million at the stock's life
low of 49 cents, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The median price target on the stock is 75 cents, down 20
cents from 30 days ago. Macquarie Research and Evercore ISI have
a price target of 50 cents.
Only 4 of the 17 brokerages covering the stock rate it
'buy', while eight rate it 'hold' and five recommend 'sell'.
Up to Thursday's close, stock had fallen nearly 85 percent
in 12 months.
The company reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss
in the fourth quarter as it kept a tight leash on costs to
counter a fall in demand.
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)