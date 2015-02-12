* Q4 adjusted loss 23 cents/share vs est 32 cents
* Operating and G&A costs below estimates, says Evercore
* Says has cut 30 pct jobs since Oct, cuts salaries
* Shares rise as much as 13 pct
(Adds details from conference call, updates shares)
By Shubhankar Chakravorty and Sneha Banerjee
Feb 12 Rig contractor Hercules Offshore Inc
said it slashed its workforce by nearly a third and cut
salaries, as the company keeps a tight leash on costs to counter
a fall in demand due to a slump in crude oil prices.
Shares of the company, which reported a much
smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, rose as much as 13
percent. The rise was also helped by a 4 percent rally in crude
oil prices on Thursday.
Oil and gas producers, drillers and services providers such
as Cenovus Energy Inc, BG Group Plc, Halliburton
Co, Helmerich & Payne Inc have cut jobs in the
past few weeks.
Global crude oil prices have more than halved since June,
prompting producers to cut back on spending and reduce the
number of drilling rigs they will deploy this year. This has
forced drillers to idle some of their rigs.
Hercules "cold stacked" five rigs in the Gulf of Mexico
during the fourth quarter. Rigs are cold stacked, or shut down,
typically when an owner does not expect to find work for them
for an extended period of time.
The company also said it had stopped making matching
contributions to employees' 401K pension plans, and projected a
2015 capital budget that was 15 percent lower than last year.
The "cold-stacking" reduced Hercules' operating costs for
the fourth quarter by 11.5 percent, compared with the preceding
quarter.
"Operationally HERO performed better than we expected ...
operating expenses of $129.5 million were 6.6 percent below our
estimate," Evercore ISI analyst James West wrote in a note.
West said the company also benefited from sharply lower
general and administrative costs, which were 20.5 percent below
his estimate.
The company said it expected capital expenses of $120
million-$130 million in 2015, down from $147.5 million in 2014.
Hercules, however, said rig utilization rates fell, pushing
down revenue by 24 percent to $178.7 million, and CEO John Rynd
said he expects utilization and day rates to remain weak in
2015.
Excluding an impairment charge of $117 million for cold
stacking the rigs, Hercules' adjusted loss was 23 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, much smaller than
the average analyst estimate of 32 cents.
The Houston-based company's shares were up 3 percent at 92
cents in midday trading on the Nasdaq. Through Wednesday, they
had fallen about 82 percent since June.
(Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Savio D'Souza)