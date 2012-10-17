Oct 17 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Wednesday cut the rating of the Hercules Public Financing Authority's electric revenue bonds to CCC-plus from BB, citing the California city's shaky finances. S&P said the rating action affects series 2010 electric system project revenue and revenue refunding bonds, series 2003B lease revenue bonds, and series 2009 taxable lease revenue bonds (Bio-Rad Project). "The downgrade reflects our view of the city's future willingness and stated inability to pay on general fund-supported debt from its general fund after its statements in a September 2012 material event notice," said S&P credit analyst Sussan Corson in a statement.