BRIEF-LPL Financial announces proposed leverage-neutral debt refinancing
* LPL Financial announces proposed leverage-neutral debt refinancing
Oct 17 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Wednesday cut the rating of the Hercules Public Financing Authority's electric revenue bonds to CCC-plus from BB, citing the California city's shaky finances. S&P said the rating action affects series 2010 electric system project revenue and revenue refunding bonds, series 2003B lease revenue bonds, and series 2009 taxable lease revenue bonds (Bio-Rad Project). "The downgrade reflects our view of the city's future willingness and stated inability to pay on general fund-supported debt from its general fund after its statements in a September 2012 material event notice," said S&P credit analyst Sussan Corson in a statement.
* LPL Financial announces proposed leverage-neutral debt refinancing
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Wall Street edged higher on Friday, with the Dow extending its streak of record-setting gains to 11 days, as increases in utilities and other safety plays outweighed declines in financials.
MILAN, Feb 24 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo abandoned plans to join forces with the country's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali on Friday, saying a tie-up would not create value for its shareholders.