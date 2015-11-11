New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
Nov 11 Specialty finance company Hercules Technology Growth Capital Inc named Kristen Kosofsky senior managing director in its life sciences group in Boston.
Kosofsky, who has more than 20 years of experience in the venture debt market, was previously managing director of Horizon Technology Finance. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.