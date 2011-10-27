* Q3 cont ops $0.12 loss/shr vs est. $0.14 loss/shr
* Q3 rev $163 mln vs est. $169.9 mln
Oct 27 (Hercules Offshore Inc , the top
shallow-water drilling contractor in the Gulf of Mexico, posted
wider-than-expected quarterly loss on lower international
revenue, hurt by lower market rates for new contracts.
Houston-based Hercules said it has benefited from improving
activity in the shallow water U.S. Gulf of Mexico, amid a tight
environment for rig availability in the region.
International Offshore revenue declined by a third to $49.0
million in the third quarter.
However, the company said average dayrates in its domestic
offshore segment rose by nearly $10,000 per day over the past
year with a further upside expected.
April-June loss from continuing operations was $17 million,
or 12 cents a share, compared with $16.1 million, or 14 cents a
share, a year ago.
Revenue at the company rose 3 percent to $163 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to post a
loss of 14 cents a share on revenue of $169.8 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Hercules' shares closed at $3.76 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya
Kurane)