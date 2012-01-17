* Says yet to confirm extent of damage
* Says all 27 personnel aboard safely rescued
(Adds details)
Jan 17 Drilling contractor Hercules
Offshore Inc said it may have lost a liftboat in
Nigeria following a fire at an adjacent rig that was working for
Chevron Corp.
The liftboat, used generally to carry equipment and supplies
to support offshore activities, was providing excess storage
services near the KS Endeavor rig that caught fire on Jan. 16,
Hercules said in a statement.
The Houston-based company said it was yet to confirm the
extent of the damage to the liftboat, which has an insured value
of $8 million.
Hercules, which operates 65 liftboats, said all 27 personnel
aboard the liftboat in Nigeria were safely rescued.
Chevron said late on Monday that two contractors were
missing following the fire at KS Endeavor, which was operated by
FODE Drilling Nigeria Ltd.
(Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)