* Q3 cont ops $0.16 loss/shr vs est. $0.19 loss/shr
* Q3 rev $162.8 mln vs est $159.11 mln
Feb 9 Hercules Offshore Inc
posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss and said it
expects solid demand for jackup rigs in the Gulf of Mexico this
year, driven by the shift to liquids-rich drilling and strong
crude oil prices.
The company, the top shallow-water drilling contractor in
the Gulf of Mexico, said revenue growth at its domestic offshore
business boosted quarterly results.
Hercules said average dayrates in its domestic offshore
segment rose by nearly 31 percent, while quarterly revenue
doubled to $74.8 million.
"Industry capacity is at near full utilization, and our
domestic jackup fleet is largely contracted through mid-year
2012," Chief Executive John Rynd said in a statement.
Rynd said a tightness in rig availability and higher
dayrates were making the economics of rig reactivations look
increasingly attractive.
It sounds like reactivation of one or more Gulf of Mexico
jackup rigs is likely, Tudor Pickering Holt wrote in a note.
Natural gas prices have slumped to their lowest level
in a decade and many explorers are now focused on developing
fields that contain oil and natural gas liquids, such as
propane, butane and ethane, which are priced based on crude oil,
rather than on "dry" natural gas wells.
U.S. benchmark oil rose 17 percent to average about
$92.39 per barrel during October-December.
"The outlook for shallow water activity is improving due to
increased permitting coupled with improved well economics from
liquid-rich opportunities," Barclays Capital said in a note.
October-December loss from continuing operations was $21.5
million, or 16 cents a share, compared with a loss of $82.5
million, or 72 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 1.2 percent to $162.8 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to post a loss
of 19 cents a share, on revenue of $159.11 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company currently operates a fleet of 42 jackup rigs, 17
barge rigs, 64 liftboats, two submersible rigs, and one platform
rig.
Hercules shares rose about 3 percent to $5.00 in early trade
on Thursday on the Nasdaq. They have more than doubled in value
since touching a year low of $2.251 on Oct. 4 last.
