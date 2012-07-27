* Q2 loss $0.35/share vs loss $0.11/share last year

* Q2 rev up 5 pct to $179 mln (Adds details, company comments)

July 27 Hercules Offshore Inc reported a wider quarterly loss on a sharp decline in revenue at its international offshore drilling segment, but said it expects solid demand for jackup rigs in the Gulf of Mexico into 2013.

Top oilfield service companies Halliburton Co, Schlumberger Ltd and Baker Hughes Inc indicated that Gulf of Mexico drilling had returned to levels seen before the disastrous oil spill two years ago.

Discussions with customers suggested robust demand in the Gulf of Mexico, Hercules Chief Executive John Rynd said in a statement.

The drilling contractor said strong drilling activity in the U.S. Gulf lifted its domestic offshore revenue 85 percent to $90.1 million for the second quarter.

However, the company's international offshore revenue fell about 57 percent on downtime and contract expirations.

The company, which operates a fleet of 42 jackup rigs, 16 barge rigs, 63 liftboats, two submersible rigs and one platform rig, said revenue rose 5 percent to $179 million.

Loss from continuing operations widened to $55.1 million, or 35 cents per share, for the second quarter from $14.3 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Shares of Houston-based Hercules closed at $3.44 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)