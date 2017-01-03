FRANKFURT Jan 3 Chip maker Intel is to
take a 15 percent stake in digital mapping firm HERE, a person
familiar with the process told Reuters on Tuesday.
A filing to the German cartel office earlier on Tuesday
showed that Intel had sought approval to buy a stake in the
company, which is controlled by German carmakers Daimler
, BMW and Volkswagen.
Intel declined to comment beyond the fact that is was
seeking to take a stake in HERE.
Last month two Chinese companies and Singapore's sovereign
wealth fund GIC agreed to buy a 10 percent stake in HERE.
