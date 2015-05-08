RPT-Mobileye deal to fuel investment in late-stage Israeli start-ups
* Israeli start-ups raised nearly $5 billion in 2016, up 11 pct
(Repeats to additional clients with new story name, text unchanged)
May 7 Ride-hailing service Uber has submitted a bid for Nokia Oyj's map business, HERE, for as much as $3 billion, the New York Times reported, citing people with knowledge of the offer.
Finland's Nokia said last month it had started a strategic review for HERE, a competitor to Google Maps, after announcing a takeover of network equipment rival Alcatel-Lucent .
Uber is competing against a consortium of automakers, including BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz, the newspaper said, citing people with knowledge of the offer.
The German automakers are teaming up with the Chinese search engine Baidu on the offer, the report said. (nyti.ms/1QrdZYU)
Uber declined to comment on the matter.
The newspaper said a private equity firm has also bid and that Nokia is expected to announce the sale of HERE by the end of May. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Israeli start-ups raised nearly $5 billion in 2016, up 11 pct
March 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.