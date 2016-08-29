(Adds details on corn crop losses)
SAO PAULO Aug 29 A sharp drop in Brazil's corn
output in 2015/16 that reduced the flow of the grain from
farmlands to ports has pushed up freight costs on the return
trip for fertilizer, the chief executive officer of
Fertilizantes Heringer said on Monday.
The reduced flow of trucks carrying corn to Brazil's
southern ports has pushed up the cost of getting fertilizer to
farms in the interior of Brazil, said Dalton Carlos Heringer,
CEO of the country's third-largest distributor of the crop
input.
"Deliveries are happening, but freight has gone up," the
executive told Reuters, adding that freight costs have risen 15
to 20 percent over the past 12 months in dollars, which is
affecting the tail end of sales for the 2016/2017 grain crop
planting.
The large flow of corn and soybeans to the ports in recent
years has helped offset freight costs for the trucking companies
when they haul fertilizer, which is predominantly imported, back
to the farms.
Irregular rainfall in Brazil's main center-west grain belt
in early 2016 slashed output of corn and even soybeans, reducing
the flow of Brazil's grain exports.
Producers are already beginning to plant the new corn crop
in Brazil's southernmost farms, where rains have been most
favorable.
Heringer said the company founded by his father expects
sales to return to record 2014 levels after a difficult 2015.
From January to July, Heringer delivered 16.5 million tonnes of
fertilizers, up 10.4 percent from the same period of 2015 and up
slightly from 2014.
"The recovery is being driven by prices that are falling in
dollars," he said.
(Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing
