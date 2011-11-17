LONDON Nov 17 British oil firm Heritage
Oil is confident of playing a big role in Libya's oil
industry in future, its Chief Financial Officer said, after the
company gained a foothold in the North African country through a
recent acquisition.
"We have a controlling share in Sahara and we will use that
as our vehicle within Libya and we will be a part of the new
Libyan oil industry," Heritage's Chief Financial Officer Paul
Atherton said on the sidelines of a conference on Thursday.
Heritage spent $19.5 million buying a controlling stake in
Benghazi-based Sahara Oil Services in October, in a deal which
was denied by Libya's National Oil Company.
Atherton shrugged off the NOC's denials, saying that the
company had had positive discussions with the NOC.
"We think we are extremely well positioned to play a major
role there in the future," he said.
When asked about Heritage's strategy of taking a stake in an
oil services firm, outside its usual remit of exploration and
production, Atherton said it was a question of access.
"It's the ability to participate in future. It's the use of
their existing licences both onshore and offshore Libya," he
said.
Heritage will look to add oil and gas exploration licences
to Sahara's portfolio in the future, Atherton explained.
Currently Sahara's licences enable it only to undertake oil and
gas services both onshore and offshore Libya.
Atherton said the stake in Sahara was acquired from "local
Libyan parties" but declined to be more specific.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)