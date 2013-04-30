LONDON, April 30 Heritage Oil PLC : * Since acquisition of an interest in oml 30, revenues net to Heritage of

$234.5 million have been generated * Shoreline made a cash payment of $52.5 million, in April 2013, to reduce

bridge loan to $497.5 million * Average gross production from oml 30 has been 20,350 bopd since the

acquisition * Outlook for further increases in production from oml 30, with key items of

equipment identified and ordered