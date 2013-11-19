BRIEF-Radius Gold acquires Bald Peak property located on the Nevada-California border
* Radius Gold acquires bald peak property located on the Nevada/California border; sells Tlacolula property to Fortuna Silver Mines
Nov 19 Heritage Oil PLC : * Canaccord Genuity raises target price to 310p from 288p; rating buy For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/EUROPE
* Weisman Group Llc dissolves share stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc as of February 28 - sec filing
* Red Rock Resorts-on March 3 unit of station casinos llc entered second loan modification agreement with respect to credit agreement dated June 16,2011