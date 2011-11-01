* Wins licence to explore Rukwa Rift Basin in western Tanzania

LONDON, Nov 1 British firm Heritage Oil is increasing its footprint in Tanzania, as oil companies flock to East Africa after a series of big discoveries have lifted hopes that the region will become a major hydrocarbon exporter.

The company said on Tuesday that it won the licence to explore the Rukwa Rift Basin in western Tanzania, adding to the positions it holds in the east of the country.

Heritage, which also has interests in Kurdistan, Pakistan and Russia, was formerly partnered with Tullow Oil in Uganda where the two made a multi-billion barrel oil discovery in 2006.

"We are delighted to have signed the Rukwa PSA which shares many geological similarities with the Albert Basin in Uganda where we have had previous success," Heritage's Chief Executive Tony Buckingham said in a statement.

East Africa has opened up as the new frontier for explorers since Tullow and Heritage made their discovery, with the search for hydrocarbons gathering pace to the south east of Uganda in offshore Mozambique and Tanzania, where major gas discoveries were made last year.

Heritage said it would now work on acquiring seismic data on the block.

Shares in Heritage, which is involved in a tax row with Uganda, traded down 1.9 percent to 215 pence at 0902 GMT, compared to a FTSE250 index down 2.6 percent and valuing the firm at about 605 million pounds ($979 million). ($1 = 0.620 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young)