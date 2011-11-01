* Wins licence to explore Rukwa Rift Basin in western
Tanzania
* Says basin shares geological similarities with Uganda
basin
* Shares down 1.8 percent, outperforming midcap index
(Adds detail, background, shares)
LONDON, Nov 1 British firm Heritage Oil
is increasing its footprint in Tanzania, as oil companies flock
to East Africa after a series of big discoveries have lifted
hopes that the region will become a major hydrocarbon exporter.
The company said on Tuesday that it won the licence to
explore the Rukwa Rift Basin in western Tanzania, adding to the
positions it holds in the east of the country.
Heritage, which also has interests in Kurdistan, Pakistan
and Russia, was formerly partnered with Tullow Oil in
Uganda where the two made a multi-billion barrel oil discovery
in 2006.
"We are delighted to have signed the Rukwa PSA which shares
many geological similarities with the Albert Basin in Uganda
where we have had previous success," Heritage's Chief Executive
Tony Buckingham said in a statement.
East Africa has opened up as the new frontier for explorers
since Tullow and Heritage made their discovery, with the search
for hydrocarbons gathering pace to the south east of Uganda in
offshore Mozambique and Tanzania, where major gas discoveries
were made last year.
Heritage said it would now work on acquiring seismic data on
the block.
Shares in Heritage, which is involved in a tax row with
Uganda, traded down 1.9 percent to 215 pence at 0902 GMT,
compared to a FTSE250 index down 2.6 percent and valuing the
firm at about 605 million pounds ($979 million).
($1 = 0.620 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young)