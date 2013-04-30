* Company on hunt for acquisitions in Nigeria
* OML 30 output averages 20,000 bpd since acquisition
* CFO says 2013 year end target of 58,000 bpd unchanged
By Sarah Young
LONDON, April 30 Britain's Heritage Oil
is looking for further acquisitions in Nigeria, months after
switching its main focus to the problematic Niger Delta region
where performance of its field has to date been erratic.
Last year, Jersey-based FTSE 250 company Heritage bought
into a Nigerian oilfield which had been owned by oil major Shell
in a $850 million deal, and sold out of a gas field it
found in Kurdistan.
"We are looking to expand the footprint in Nigeria without
question. We are in discussions with parties," Chief financial
officer Paul Atherton said in an interview on Tuesday, declining
to name the parties.
The company, which made its name with big oil finds in
Uganda that it has now also sold, is under pressure to almost
triple production at the Nigerian field, named OML 30, by the
end of the year after strikes affected its performance to date.
The Niger Delta, heartland of Africa's biggest oil and gas
industry, is prone to bouts of unrest and riven by militant
factions and widespread oil theft to date this year has caused
the country's oil production to fall well below expectations.
STRATEGY
Heritage's strategy in Nigeria is to raise production at
fields like OML 30, those too small to be significant to
companies like Shell, by investing in equipment and drilling,
and improving community relations.
Calling OML's output since the acquisition "varied",
Atherton said the year end production goal was unchanged, but
conceded there were teething troubles.
Output from OML 30 has averaged 20,000 barrels of oil per
day (bpd) since the acquisition, Heritage said on Tuesday, lower
than the 36,000 bpd level recorded last November and way off the
58,000 bpd level production target Heritage has for the end of
the year.
"It's a new group, a new operator, obviously people have to
get their feet under the desk," Atherton said.
Shares in the company dipped 2.5 percent in mid-morning,
paring earlier losses of as much as 5 percent, which analysts
attributed to what they saw as a lower than expected production
figure.
Production, which has gone as high as 43,000 bpd since
Heritage's acquisition in November, has suffered due to the
strike by local workers as well as a pumping system failure.
Royal Bank of Canada analyst Al Stanton said the production
figures raised questions over Heritage's ability to influence
operations at OML 30, where the company through its Nigerian
unit is junior partner to state-run Nigeria National Petroleum
Corporation.
Atherton said production would improve due to a ramp up in
maintenance and the installation of new pumps, plus the positive
impact of the social programmes which the company is putting in
place in local communities.
Heritage, founded by Tony Buckingham, a former North Sea
diver who went on to provide mercenary fighters in Africa when
he was a partner in the military contracting firm Executive
Outcomes, formed a joint venture with Nigeria-based Shoreline
with the aim of taking advantage of Nigeria's plan to indigenise
its oil industry.
"We've stated our intention is to be one of the leading
indigenous oil companies (in Nigeria) so therefore we are
looking at some very large transactions," said Atherton, adding
that the company was also considering acquisitions elsewhere in
Africa.